Alabama rescheduled to play at LSU on Dec. 5
Alabama rescheduled to play at LSU on Dec. 5

  • Updated
BIRMINGHAM  – The Southeastern Conference announced a revised schedule for football games to be played on December 5 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19. Alabama at LSU will now be played Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS (rescheduled from Nov. 14), the league office announced Friday.

“The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion.”

The Alabama at Arkansas game originally scheduled for December 5 will be rescheduled.

This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play ten games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to December 5.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

