Alabama returns home to face South Carolina

The Gamecocks are ranked No. 92 in KenPom's rating and No. 87 in the NET rankings.

Numbers to know

Alabama shouldn't have to worry about South Carolina coming back in the game because of a wild number of free throws.

That worked for Vanderbilt, but the Commodores are one of the top free-throw shooters in the conference. Vanderbilt shot 27-for-36 to make the game Tuesday come down to the final seconds as Alabama pulled out the victory.

South Carolina averages 17.7 free-throw attempts per game, ranked 10th in the conference. The Gamecocks make 11.7 per game, which is last in the SEC.

A strength for this South Carolina team is rebounding. The Gamecocks are second in the conference in offensive rebounds per game (13.3) and fifth in total rebounds (38.4). They also block five shots per game, ranked fourth in the SEC.

A major point of weakness for South Carolina is turnovers. The Gamecocks average 15.2 per game, the highest mark in the SEC. Alabama has had turnover problems at times, but it still ranks fifth with 14.

Players to watch