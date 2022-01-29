Alabama rises to challenge to upset No. 4 Baylor

By the second timeout of the game at 7:28, Alabama held an edge in rebounds and had three times as many points as the Bears in the paint. The Crimson Tide only held a 22-20 lead at this point, but Baylor's efficiency from deep kept it right with Alabama.

The Bears shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc in the first half.

How each team capitalized on turnovers proved to be a difference-maker, and Alabama's hustle made these points possible. Each team gave the ball up eight times in the first half, but the Crimson Tide made the most of those Baylor turnovers.

Alabama scored 14 points off turnovers compared to the Bears, who had five.

That made up for the Crimson Tide's issues from deep early in the game. At halftime, Alabama had hit only 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.

The good news for the Crimson Tide? Point guard Jahvon Quinerly had two of those. He got the start for the first time since Jan. 15 and made the most of it, scoring a game-high 12 points in the first half.

Quinerly finished with 20 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a game for the first time since November.