Alabama ruled, from tenacious 'D' to smash-mouth running game

So much for that offensive shootout.
So much for a back-and-forth battle between mentor, Nick Saban, and mentee, Lane Kiffin. So much for a quarterback duel between two early Heisman Trophy favorites in Bryce Young and Matt Corral.
So much for all of that pregame hype, mainly because so much went right for Alabama football.
The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide defeated No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama improved to 5-0. Ole Miss fell to 3-1.
Here are our observations and takeaways:
Will Anderson leads explosive Alabama defenseAlabama defenders out-muscled Ole Miss and often looked too explosive for the Rebels to handle, despite all the athletes Ole Miss has. Will Anderson was at the front of that.
In the first half alone he had seven tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack. Even when Anderson and others didn’t sack Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, they still threw him off his rhythm and seldom let him settle and make the throws he wanted to make.
Smash-mouth running game paves the wayIn a game featuring two top quarterbacks, Alabama relied on a simple yet effective game plan to run the ball straight at Ole Miss. Nothing all that fancy. Just running right at the Rebels defense.
And Ole Miss couldn’t really stop it. Alabama rode that strategy to an early lead, giving the defense a much-needed breather after a 17-play opening drive from Ole Miss.
While Brian Robinson Jr. ran at defenders, Alabama offensive linemen gave him space to move. By the end of the first half, Robinson had two rushing touchdowns and was averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He quickly added a third rushing touchdown on the first drive of the second half as he continued to run through defenders and drag them with him. Later he scored a fourth touchdown.
Robinson also tallied his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, gaining 171 yards on 36 carries. He missed the Southern Miss game with an injury.
Cameron Latu continues touchdown efficiencyWhen Alabama tight end Cameron Latu catches the football, it’s almost always going for six points.
After Alabama stopped Ole Miss on the fourth-down attempt from its own 31, Latu scored a few plays later, his fifth touchdown of the year. That was also his ninth catch.
That score gave Alabama a 21-0 lead in the second half.
Alabama limits penaltiesAfter weeks of Alabama racking up penalties, the Crimson Tide didn’t force the officials to throw too many yellow flags Saturday.