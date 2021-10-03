Alabama ruled, from tenacious 'D' to smash-mouth running game

So much for that offensive shootout.

So much for a back-and-forth battle between mentor, Nick Saban, and mentee, Lane Kiffin. So much for a quarterback duel between two early Heisman Trophy favorites in Bryce Young and Matt Corral.

So much for all of that pregame hype, mainly because so much went right for Alabama football.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide defeated No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama improved to 5-0. Ole Miss fell to 3-1.

Here are our observations and takeaways:

Will Anderson leads explosive Alabama defenseAlabama defenders out-muscled Ole Miss and often looked too explosive for the Rebels to handle, despite all the athletes Ole Miss has. Will Anderson was at the front of that.

In the first half alone he had seven tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack. Even when Anderson and others didn’t sack Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, they still threw him off his rhythm and seldom let him settle and make the throws he wanted to make.

