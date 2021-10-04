Alabama running back Jase McClellan out for the year with knee injury

Alabama football running back Jase McClellan will be out for the year with a knee injury, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday.

McClellan will have surgery Tuesday. McClellan suffered the knee injury in Alabama's win over Ole Miss this past Saturday.

Alabama is down to three healthy scholarship running backs in Brian Robinson Jr., Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders. On Monday, Saban said freshman running back Camar Wheaton is week-to-week with a meniscus injury and is not medically cleared to practice.

"Five (running backs) is a good number to have and now we have three," Saban said. "But I think that would be the case at any position. You lose two or three guys at any position, and it challenges your depth.

"So that's the case. And hopefully you don't get snake-bit and lose a bunch of guys at one position, which really can have an impact on your team."

Saban said Monday that Alabama will look to see if anyone else on the roster has experience at the running back position and see how it works out. Saban said Alabama has several guys in mind but didn't name anyone specifically.

"We'll see how they might be able to develop and be an emergency guy," Saban said.