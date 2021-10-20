Alabama’s DB speaks daily with best friend, now a Vol, even on Tennessee week

Turnage is a backup for the Vols but he got one start in the secondary because of an injury Oct. 9 against South Carolina. He made the most of the opportunity with a game-high 14 tackles, two for a loss, while being named SEC defensive player of the week.

“He’ll always be family no matter where he’s at,” Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore said. “We FaceTime him pretty much almost every day, we talk to him almost every day and just seeing him and his daughter and stuff like that. So yeah, we’re still cool and we’re still very excited for him and the things he’s doing over there.”

And in Tuscaloosa, To’o To’o stepped straight into a starting role at middle linebacker after Dylan Moses graduated. He’s coming off a season-high 14-tackle game at Mississippi State that earned him Walter Camp national defensive player of the week honors.

His new Alabama teammates were a little more reserved when asked if there’s been much Tennessee chatter with To’o To’o.

“Not that I know of,” Battle said. “Probably going to have to be a question for Henry.”

Do they kid around with him about his 0-2 record against Alabama?

“Nah,” Moore said, “no joking around with that.”

No. 4 Alabama (6-1) will go for its 15th straight win over Tennessee (4-3) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.