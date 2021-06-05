 Skip to main content
Alabama’s Montana Fouts pitches WCWS perfect game in rout of UCLA
top story

Alabama’s Montana Fouts pitches WCWS perfect game in rout of UCLA

  • Updated
FoutsvsUCLA

Alabama's Montana Fouts pitches against UCLA during Friday's game at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Fouts threw a perfect game to help the Tide to a 6-0 win.

 Sue Ogrocki

Now she’s making history.

Montana Fouts pitched the first perfect game in 21 years at the Women’s College World Series, taking down blue-blooded defending champion UCLA with an overpowering performance Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The 6-0 win sends the Crimson Tide into the semifinal with another gem from its ace and some timely power. A three-run home run by Kaylee Tow broke things open in the fifth with Fouts already in firm control of the Bruin lineup.

A deep fly ball to left ended the fourth perfect game win in the Women’s College World Series history that included 14 strikeouts.

“I’m just so proud of my defense,” Fouts said on ESPN2 after the game. “I just thought I’d come out here and if we don’t score any runs, they have my back. They made the plays. It doesn’t happen without them and Bailey (Hemphill) behind the dish.”

Alabama (52-7) now moves on to play a survivor from the losers bracket at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday for a spot in the championship series. The Tide would have to lose twice Sunday to miss the best-of-three battle for the title.

The Friday win was history for an Alabama program that had not broken through against the 12-time national champions. The Tide was 0-10 against the Bruins with few close calls before the shutout win Friday.

“That just means everything,” Fouts said.

UCLA fell to 47-6 with the loss that ended a string of three straight shutout wins.

And that streak didn’t last long against Alabama.

A first-inning chopped single by leadoff batter Alexis Mack preceded a long at-bat from Bailey Hemphill against a drawn-in Bruin outfield. The slugging catcher took full advantage with an RBI double to the warning track in right. Jenna Johnson made it 2-0 with a sharply-hit single to center that brought Hemphill home.

Considering UCLA never managed a baserunner, it was over two batters in but Alabama didn’t take any chances when Tow blew things open with a three-run shot in the fifth.

Fouts didn’t slow down with the 5-0 lead that extended to 6-0 in the sixth. Of her 14 strikeouts, 13 were of the swinging variety.

In two WCWS games, she struck out 30 of the 43 batters faced or 70 percent of the Arizona and UCLA players who stepped into the box. She allowed just two hits in the 14 innings with a seventh-inning solo homer in the Arizona game being the only run allowed.

