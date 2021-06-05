Alabama’s Montana Fouts pitches WCWS perfect game in rout of UCLA

Now she’s making history.

Montana Fouts pitched the first perfect game in 21 years at the Women’s College World Series, taking down blue-blooded defending champion UCLA with an overpowering performance Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The 6-0 win sends the Crimson Tide into the semifinal with another gem from its ace and some timely power. A three-run home run by Kaylee Tow broke things open in the fifth with Fouts already in firm control of the Bruin lineup.

A deep fly ball to left ended the fourth perfect game win in the Women’s College World Series history that included 14 strikeouts.

“I’m just so proud of my defense,” Fouts said on ESPN2 after the game. “I just thought I’d come out here and if we don’t score any runs, they have my back. They made the plays. It doesn’t happen without them and Bailey (Hemphill) behind the dish.”

Alabama (52-7) now moves on to play a survivor from the losers bracket at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday for a spot in the championship series. The Tide would have to lose twice Sunday to miss the best-of-three battle for the title.

