Alabama’s Primo staying in NBA Draft; Shackelford to enter transfer portal

Alabama guard Josh Primo has elected to remain in the NBA Draft pool, ending his brief college career in Tuscaloosa.

Primo told ESPN on Wednesday that he is forgoing his remaining eligibility forgoing ahead of the NCAA’s July 7 deadline for prospects to either stay in the draft or return to school.

“Enrolling as a freshman at Alabama I had the idea of going for two years and really trying to go for the NBA then,” Primo told ESPN. “I told Coach [Nate] Oats that, but once I communicated with him during this draft process and showed him what I was doing on my side, he was really supportive about everything.

“It was a difficult decision in the beginning with everyone saying I could be a lottery pick [in 2022].”

Also on Wednesday evening, junior guard Jaden Shackelford told Stadium that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal while remaining in the NBA Draft pool.

Both Primo and Shackelford had declared for the NBA Draft in April while retaining NCAA eligibility. Although Primo’s rising stock in recent weeks made his return to Alabama unlikely, the program must now deal with the unexpected loss of two significant contributors from its backcourt last season.