Alabama’s run defense dominates Auburn

Jones’ fifth and final touchdown pass was a perfectly placed ball over John Metchie III’s shoulder, taking him over 300 yards in the process. It was his second such touchdown of the game, after a similar touchdown throw to Jahleel Billingsley after displaying some pocket mobility.

He ended the game 18 completions on 26 attempts for 302 yards and five touchdowns.

Jones will likely get a chance to showcase his abilities against the other SEC quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, Florida’s Kyle Trask, in the SEC Championship Game, but a performance like this one will stand out both in statistical substance and the flash that often attract Heisman Trophy voters.

Furthermore, the performance puts Jones in reach of Alabama’s single-season records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, either being additional feathers in the cap of a case for the Heisman Trophy.

Bend but don’t break defending fits this team

Alabama’s defense had moments of prolong dominance — such as the entire first quarter, when UA allowed only 40 yards on 17 plays.