Alabama’s season ends with loss to Notre Dame

Alabama’s fourth loss in a row proved to be the charm for Notre Dame.

After playing a competitive first half of its NCAA tournament opener Friday, the Tide took a whack from the Fighting Irish’s shillelagh in the second half to end its season with a 78-64 loss.

The Tide, which lost starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly to a knee injury less than four minutes into the first-round game, was bludgeoned by a 17-5 run that put Alabama in a double-digit hole from which it could not recover.

It was the 14th and final loss for one of the most enigmatic teams in college basketball and a group that will have a complicated legacy in the program’s history.

“It was a successful season by a lot of standards,” coach Nate Oats said. “Obviously we’re a little disappointed. We thought we could have been a lot better. We were looking forward to making a deeper run than we made. We were the top 6 seed. The tournament committee had us as the 21st-best team in the country, which three years ago, when we got here, we would have taken that.”

Alabama’s trip to San Diego, the first time since 2005-06 the program has made consecutive NCAA tournaments, offered uneasy promise for the No. 6 seed Tide. Alabama had shown it could beat some of the nation’s best opponents earlier in its season, and Oats was optimistic that Notre Dame would show signs of fatigue after a double-overtime, play-in win Wednesday night.

But Alabama entered the tournament with troubles of its own accentuated by a three-game losing streak that saw the Tide lose its opening game of the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt. Oats stressed to his team that it could win in March if it finished better at the rim, made its free throws and cut down on turnovers.

Alabama mostly failed in all three areas against Notre Dame, which entered as a No. 11 seed and was a four-point betting underdog. The Tide made only four of its seven free-throw attempts, went 11-of-22 on its layups and turned the ball over 14 times. Oats lamented how Alabama did not get to the free-throw line more but did not believe the turnovers lost his team the game.

As for the layups, Oats said, “We couldn’t convert at the rim. For whatever reason, we haven’t been finishing very well. Had a lot of guys miss layups tonight. I think the official stat has 11-of-22. Our guys chartered it, 18-of-34 on the game. It’s not good. We had 16 missed layups. We needed to convert some of those.”

Notre Dame defied expectations of a hangover after an early-morning Thursday flight from Dayton, Ohio, with senior guard Cormac Ryan playing 36 minutes and two of his teammates, Paul Atkinson Jr. and Prentiss Hubb, playing 35 each.

“People were saying double overtime, long flight, legs are going to be tired,” Ryan said. “We were gunning and we were ready to go. And it just feels special. It feels special for us. And it’s our time.”

Ryan scored 29 points on 7-of-9 three-point shooting and 10-of-13 overall. The Irish overall shot 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) from three-point range and 54 percent on all field goals.

“We couldn’t make shots,” Oats said of Alabama, which shot 40 percent overall and 8-of-24 from three-point range. “They made shots. Obviously Cormac going 7-of-9 from three was a huge factor in the game. He had 29 points. He’s obviously really good and we didn’t play well enough to win.”

One of Ryan’s three-point makes came in a desperation heave as the shot clock was expiring, with the ball bouncing off the rim before falling.

“That was a killer,” Oats said. “I thought our guys got some energy, played hard. ... Our guys were resilient enough, hang in there, hang in there, we played a great 29 seconds of defense and he hits some crazy shot. It’s tough.

“He is the main reason they won this game. We just didn’t do a good job with him.”

Alabama junior guard Jaden Shackelford, a Los Angeles-area native making his homecoming to California, shot 4-of-17 from the field and 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Shackelford’s 38 minutes tied a season high he set against Gonzaga. He scored 13 points, three coming on foul shots for an Alabama team that only attempted a season-low seven free throws.

“Having the two of them [Shackelford and Quinerly] in there together is what really makes them go, so that really changed them,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey explained. “It’s a little too much. [Shackelford] had to play the whole time and be the playmaker the whole time when they really have two playmakers, like we do. They got cut down to one playmaker. And he was exhausted.”

But senior Alabama guard Keon Ellis played 39 minutes, grabbing a team-high nine rebounds while shooting 6-of-11, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. He finished with a team-best 16 points.

“I felt fine, honestly,” Ellis said. “I wasn’t like all the way tired to the point where I couldn’t, I needed a breather. Just a couple of bang-bang plays where your body is hurting a little bit. But I wasn’t tired to where I needed a break.

“It’s March, so you’ve got to expect unexpected. He went down. And I just knew — a situation like that may come up. So I was ready for it.”

Freshman JD Davison tied a career high he set earlier this month against LSU in playing 37 minutes, scoring 11 points while tossing nine assists but also six turnovers.

“Good game for a freshman in an NCAA tournament,” Oats said.

Forward Juwan Gary scored 10 points for Alabama and Noah Gurley grabbed five rebounds, but Alabama’s starting center Charles Bediako was limited to 17 minutes after picking up his third and fourth fouls in a 62-second span early in the second half.

“It was huge. Looking at the box score, he’s the only guy on our team that was positive in the plus/minus [at plus-5],” said Oats, who reinserted his 7-footer into the game with 9:32 left before he fouled out under the 6-minute mark. “It kind of showed you the importance of him. We had to go with him. We were starting to lose too much.”

The back-and-forth first half featured 11 lead changes, including Alabama pulling ahead by a game-high four points on Davison 3-pointer with 6:58 remaining before halftime. But a 9-0 run by Notre Dame in the closing minutes of the first half gave the Irish a 41-36 halftime lead that it never surrendered. The closest Alabama came in the second half was within two points after a 6-0 run on a trio of Davison buckets.

“Tough loss,” Oats said. “Gotta give Notre Dame a lot of credit to play in a play-in game and go double overtime, fly in here as late as they did, play with one-day rest and give the energy they got.

“It shows they’ve got some veteran, mature guys that can execute a game plan off a day of prep.”