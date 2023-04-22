After a spring of uncertainty at quarterback for Alabama, Saturday’s spring game did little to settle it.

Jalen Milroe led most drives for the White team, which included first-team offensive players, but his inconsistencies as a passer from last season carried over into A-Day. Milroe completed 19 of 37 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Leading the Crimson team on the majority of possessions, second-year quarterback Ty Simpson completed 12 of 26 passes for 155 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Several of Simpson’s passes were dropped by receivers, skewing his statistics, and he completed a 57-yard pass to Jermaine Burton to set up a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Both quarterbacks made plays with their legs, but those came with limited value during a scrimmage in which the signal callers were wearing black jerseys signifying they could not be hit by defenders. Including seven sacks for a 45-yard loss, Milroe ran 13 times for a net gain of 20 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Simpson ran six times, including one sack, for 58 yards — most of which he gained on a 45-yard run in the first quarter.

Simpson’s Crimson team won the spring game, 30-21, over Milroe’s White team.

The end result from A-Day was a quarterback competition that lacks clarity as summer break begins and fall camp looms in August. How the transfer portal — which remains open for undergraduates to enter through April 30 — factors into that race remains to be seen.

“It’s been the same way, kind of, all spring,” Tide head coach Nick Saban told ESPN’s broadcast at halftime of the quarterbacks. “What we’re trying to get the quarterbacks to understand is you got to eliminate the bad plays, the plays that got you beat.”

The inconsistency at quarterback was captured in a few different sequences in the first half. Milroe completed a 36-yard pass to Kendrick Law, tied for his longest of the day, in the second quarter. His next two passes fell incomplete, Milroe was sacked on third down and Will Reichard was considerably short on a 50-yard field goal attempt.

Simpson drove the Crimson team to the 22-yard line but had his next pass intercepted by Earl Little, with the second-year cornerback catching up to the ball near the goal line. On the next play, Milroe faced pressure from senior safety Malachi Moore — who had three sacks in the first half — and lobbed an interception to safety Kristian Story.

In the closing seconds of the first half, Milroe found Law for a 27-yard gain before his last-second desperation heave to the end zone was intercepted by freshman safety Caleb Downs.

“We threw three interceptions toward the end,” Saban told ESPN at halftime. “We were going two-minute the whole time. You don’t need to force the ball. You’re taking points off the board when you do that. I think consistency is the key to the drill. Being able to execute, being a little more confident in executing. Some of it’s technical, but most of it is just decision-making.”

Milroe had his best success on a pair of drives in the second half. He led a five-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter that ended with a 36-yard touchdown pass to second-year wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson. Then in the final minute of the fourth quarter, Milroe completed four consecutive passes to junior college transfer wide receiver Malik Benson, including a 9-yard touchdown.

Both of Alabama’s freshman quarterbacks, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan, received occasional playing time throughout the afternoon.

Lonergan went 4-of-5 for 59 yards on his first drive in the second quarter, completing a 27-yard pass to freshman receiver Jaren Hamilton before a 6-yard touchdown pass to freshman running back Justice Haynes. Lonergan was less effective in the second half and finished 8-of-14 for 79 yards while being sacked twice.

Holstein completed three of his six passes for 61 yards while being sacked twice and throwing a third-quarter interception to Terrion Arnold.

In addition to his touchdown catch, Haynes ran for two touchdowns to cap drives — once from three yards out in the second quarter, and again from two yards in the fourth quarter.

“He’s great,” Saban said of Haynes at halftime. “He’s had a great spring. He’s been one of the most productive backs. He’s very mature for being a freshman. Nothing’s too big for him. He’s got speed. He can make you miss. He’s got some power. He can run behind his pads. He’s a good receiver. Running back is not an issue on our team; I just hope we can keep them all healthy.”

A crowd of 58,710 watched the game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on a 73-degree, clear day in Tuscaloosa.