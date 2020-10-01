Alabama safety Jordan Battle transitions into leadership role

TUSCALOOSA — Jordan Battle had time to grow into a full-time starting role. Xavier McKinney’s positional flexibility allowed Battle to play as a deep safety primarily in Alabama’s dime package, giving the then-freshmen the benefit of experience while limiting what he had to prepare for in a given week.

He had no time to grow into a leadership role.

Battle was expected to take on a bigger role in UA’s defense as it replaced both safeties. The void left by those departing safeties also left a void in leadership, one Battle had no choice to fill as UA’s most experienced defensive back outside of Patrick Surtain II. Battle’s teammates and coaches think he handled the duties well in the season opener and look for more Saturday against Texas A&M.

“He's shown a lot of maturity from last year to this year, which is not unusual from freshman to sophomore year,” UA coach Nick Saban said. “I think he's got a good understanding of what we're doing. He's communicating better in the back end getting people on the same page. And I was really pleased with the way he played in the first game.”

Battle was tied for third on the team with six tackles against Missouri.