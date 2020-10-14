Alabama secondary unsettled going into Georgia game

“It’s a role that needs to be filled with a tremendous amount of talent, but also knows the playbook as well,” UA cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “DeMarcco has been handling that role very well. We look for him to play that role great.”

The athleticism was never a concern for Hellams was an all-around star for one of the nation’s best high school programs, DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland. In the state semifinals his senior year, he caught two touchdown passes and blocked a punt for a safety. He got offers from primetime programs including Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia Tech as early as his sophomore year, many of them to play wide receiver.

As Surtain said, Hellams' biggest job now is to master the intricacies of whichever secondary position he may play, be it his usual money position or a deep safety spot in Battle’s absence or Wright’s place.

Hellams is not alone in that regard: execution of the scheme is a priority for the entire defensive backfield after allowing Ole Miss to throw for 379 yards, becoming the only unranked team to throw for more than 375 on UA in the Saban era.

“We just got to get our whole group on defense to play with better eye control and look at the right things so they can react to the plays better,” Saban said. “I think that’s probably a generalization for the entire group. But I think that’s the only thing that’s going to help us get better. I think everybody needs to do that.”