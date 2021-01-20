Alabama sets SEC record for 3-pointers made in game

BATON ROUGE, La. — Alabama coach Nate Oats was concerned his team might lose its sense of urgency when it took the court as a member of the AP Top 25 for the first time in three seasons.

John Petty quickly calmed his coach down.

Petty made four 3-pointers before four minutes had elapsed, finishing with 24 points on eight 3s, and the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide set a Southeastern Conference record by making 23 shots from beyond the arc in a 105-75 rout of LSU on Tuesday night.

“I was worried about our attitude coming into the game,” Oats said. “Petty was great at the start of the game. We came in locked in on defense and ready to play on offense. We were pretty efficient on both sides of the ball.”

Petty was 8 of 10 from long range. Freshman Joshua Primo was 6 of 8 from deep and scored 22 points, and Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly also scored 22 on 6-of-7 3-point shooting as the three players combined for all but three of Alabama’s 3-pointers. Herb Jones had 13 points while making just one 3 for the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC).