Alabama signs 27 players on national signing day, including two five-stars from Montgomery

Alabama already had the top-rated recruiting class entering Wednesday’s early signing day and added to it, earning commitments and signings from a pair of five-star Montgomery players in Qua Russaw and James Smith.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Tide had received 27 letters of intent with six coming from players currently rated with five stars by 247 Sports’ composite.

Nick Saban addressed the signing class and his team’s continued preparation for the Sugar Bowl during a 4 p.m. CT news conference Wednesday.

Here were the highlights:

— Saban begins by saying his players have done a good job with practice for the Sugar Bowl. Thursday will be the seventh day in a row before a Christmas break. “The attitude has been good,” he said, adding younger players have gotten more reps because of the “defections” they’ve had.

— Saban said “we’re obviously very pleased with the class we’ve been able to attract.” He said what he likes most is they seem to have “really good character.” Saban said they still want to attract players who want an education and to create value for themselves, and they’ve brought in the right type of players.

— Saban said the coaching staff worked hard in the process, and the “university community” helps when players are visiting, too. “Relationships are really important,” he said.

— Asked about the impact of NIL on this recruiting cycle, Saban said, “we’re not allowed to be involved in NLI [sic], at least from my perspective. I do think it did have an impact on recruiting, with some players. I don’t know how you make comments about things that really is kind of a crazy, little bit of a crazy situation right now, and there’s not really a sensible response right now.” Saban said Alabama does a good job of selling to players that they can create value.

— Asked about recruiting in the post-COVID world with more in-person visits, Saban said it helped relationships with families and players. He said it always strikes him that he takes pictures with graduating players each year and he always remembers their home visit with that player and what he ate. “That’s because you develop relationships with the families and the parents,” he said. “You’re in their home.”

— Asked about the two quarterbacks, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan, Saban said they are “obviously happy with both guys” and they were both in great programs. “They’re great people and I think they have really good potential,” he said. Saban said Alabama wants to make sure they have enough players at each position in an era of college football where players can leave.

— Asked about Caleb Downs, Saban said he is a great person and “really smart football player,” and a great competitor. His team won the state championship, Saban noted, “which is a significant accomplishment.” Downs has leadership qualities, too, Saban said.

— Asked about Charles Kelly leaving for Colorado, Saban said he has done a really good job of staying focused on his tasks at Alabama, with Saban noting he wanted to do the same things himself when he was leaving the Cleveland Browns for Michigan State in the 1990s.

— “I like it all,” Saban said of what he enjoys about the recruiting process. He said his staff comes to agreement about an evaluation, and then he loves the relationship-building process with players.

— Asked about the defensive backs that Alabama has added, Saban said they will try a few players at cornerback and all of them are capable of playing safety and star. He said they will continue to look for cornerbacks and that is a difficult position to find.

— Asked about the defensive front player added, Saban said it was a focus to improve up front and “I think we recruited some guys that can certainly help us do that.” He does not want to single out players to create expectations — “I think the media does a really good job of that” — but he thinks the front-seven players added can help them “in the very near future.”

— Saban said the 10 freshmen already practicing ahead of the bowl need to get the feeling of what it’s like to practice at Alabama. They can develop relationships with players and get ready for campus when school starts up again in January.