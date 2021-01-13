Alabama smashes the record book during championship season

Smith’s nine 100-yard games this season also broke a record previously shared by both Hall and Cooper -- Hall from 2006 and Cooper from 2014 with seven each. Those nine pushed Smith’s career 100-yard games total to 14, tying the record also held by Cooper.

Will Reichard

UA’s sophomore placekicker went 84-for-84 on extra points, setting a new school record for most made in a season. The previous record was set by his backup, Joseph Bulovas, who made 75 in 2018.

Just missed

The 2020 Crimson Tide came close to breaking the yards per play record set by last year’s team, its 7.81 average falling just short of the 7.89 last year. Its 84 touchdowns was also one shy of tying a school record set in 2018.

Smith could’ve come close to even more records. He was 159 yards shy of the single-season all-purpose yards record and 2.5 all-purpose yards per game shy of the record for all-purpose yards per game, which has stood since Bobby Humphrey averaged 168 all-purpose yards per game in 1986.