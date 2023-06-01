The margin for error for Alabama softball has been thin this postseason. And Thursday afternoon, the seams began to unravel.

A couple of close defensive miscues opened the door for Tennessee’s hitters to bash Crimson Tide pitching, generating 11 hits off three different arms. While Alabama’s offense performed well against first-team All-American Ashley Rogers, it couldn’t match one of the country’s elite offenses, falling in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series, 10-5.

Five-seed Alabama’s recent problems with runners in scoring positions carried over against the Lady Vols. Ashley Prange and Jenna Johnson stood on the corners before the Vols had recorded out in the first inning, but three pop-ups later the Tide failed to score an early run. It was a “huge” moment, as Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly said postgame.

When four-seed Tennessee earned its first opportunity to do damage, it didn’t miss. After Giulia Koutsoyanopulos reached on an error by Prange, four more batters reached against pitcher JaalaTorrence with two outs in the bottom of the second. Prange, who hadn’t made an error since May 6, committed three against the Lady Vols.

A pair of RBI doubles by nine-hitter Katie Taylor and Zaida Puni gave them a 4-0 lead. The damage was nearly limited by a great catch from Kristen White in left centerfield but the ball tipped off her glove before she collided against the wall.

“Kristen White made a hell of an effort on that ball in centerfield, but (if) she makes that play,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said, “this is the World Series. You just said it. This is the World Series. You cannot give somebody 27 outs in a game. You cannot give them extra outs. 24, sorry. It seemed double to me. You just can’t give extra outs.”

Crimson Tide hitters had gone 6-for-32 with runners in scoring position through seven NCAA tournament games. It finally caught a break in its eighth contest.

With two on and two out in the third inning, Ally Shipman blooped a single that just popped out of shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo’s glove for the Tide’s first run. Kenleigh Cahalan then hit a ground ball that popped into the air after hitting first base, allowing her to reach and a runner to score, cutting the deficit in half.

But the Lady Volunteers didn’t relent. Torrence wouldn’t record an out in the next half-inning before allowing two more runs via a home run by Jamison Brockenbrough.

“We saw her earlier this year, and she did have my number this year. It’s nice because you know what the pitch is going to look like when you come out of the box. So that familiarity is cool to see,” junior Rylie West said.

Torrence was replaced by Alex Salters, but the redshirt sophomore also struggled to get outs and left the game after West ballooned Tennessee’s lead further with a three-run blast. Alabama would create a couple more opportunities. Cahalan drove in two more runs with an opposite-field double in the fifth. She also made a lunging grab to prevent the game from ending due to run rule. Freshman Marlie Giles also delivered a pinch-hit, solo home run. But Tennessee’s bashing was too much.

“It comes back to that first inning again. Just anything there to score a run, and I think she might get a little tight, they might get a little tight, and it’s a different story,” Murphy said.

Like it was against Middle Tennessee State in the regional round and Northwestern in the super regional, Alabama is one loss away from elimination.