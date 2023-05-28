Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TUSCALOOSA – Tied at 1-1 in the seventh inning, a go-ahead RBI single from Ashley Prange gave Alabama the lead in the eventual 2-1 win over Northwestern, evening the Super Regional series and forcing a decisive game three on Sunday for a spot in next week's Women's College World Series.

This is the third time in program history that Alabama (44-20) has lost the opening game of a Super Regional series and rallied to take game two. In both previous instances, the Crimson Tide ended up winning game three (2011 vs. Stanford, 2015 vs. Oklahoma). First pitch for game three between Alabama and Northwestern (42-12) is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Prange started the game with a leadoff double, moving to third on a sac bunt and coming home on a sac fly RBI from Bailey Dowling to put Alabama on the board in the top of the first. Northwestern threatened in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with two out before a 3-2 changeup from Jaala Torrence, a former Dothan High standout, went for a called strike three as the Wildcats stranded the bases loaded and the Crimson Tide remained in front, 1-0.

Alabama stranded two runners on in both the fourth and fifth innings, unable to add to its one-run lead, before Northwestern tied it up in the bottom of the fifth with a one-out RBI single. Later with two on and one out, Montana Fouts (24-10) entered to pitch and retired the next two to limit the damage to one run as the game was now tied heading to the sixth.

Larissa Preuitt started the top of the seventh with a single to left and was sacrificed into scoring position in the next at-bat. On the third pitch of her at-bat, Prange sent the ball back up the middle as the speedy Preuitt rounded third and slid home to make it a 2-1 game. Down to their final three outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats went down in order, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

Prange was 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot, her third two-hit performance in the last four games. Preuitt also had a pair of hits, her eighth multi-hit game of the season. Fouts earned the win in relief, throwing 2.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts.