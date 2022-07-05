Alabama starting offensive lineman Cohen shares message from mental health facility

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen shared Tuesday that he has spent the past month at a rehabilitation facility in Massachusetts for “mental health reasons.”

Cohen, a junior who started at left guard last season, wrote on Instragram, “the pressure we feel as athletes is unsurmountable and can be too much at times.”

He shared a series of photographs from Herren Wellness, the substance abuse treatment facility founded by former NBA player Chris Herren. One of the photographs shows Cohen reading two books on the facility’s grounds, including, “Refuge Recovery: A Buddhist Path to Recovering From Addiction” by Noah Levine.

“i don’t want to focus on the bad though, i want to shed light on the good that has come of this,” Cohen wrote. “herren wellness has taught me so many things about myself and life that i am eternally grateful for. the biggest lesson, it’s okay to not be okay but it is not okay to not say you’re not okay. i know i’m not alone when i say i felt for the longest i had no support. no outlet to express my emotions too without feeling judged or being afraid to do so. being here taught myself and so many around me that that’s not true. being vulnerable does not make you weak, it actually shows how strong you are. i have plenty of tools i learned here that will help push me to be the man i want to be and it all started with a simple statement. “i’m not okay.”

Continued Cohen: “to anyone who feels like they are alone you aren’t. there are people in this world who are willing to help you but the first step is allowing them too. i encourage everyone reading this to put yourself first and stand up for your mental health. the struggle ends when you decide to talk about it. this has been an absolute blessing from God and i’m completely sure it will be for others too. seek the help you need and do not be afraid to be open about your troubles. forever grateful for herren wellness, my support system, and most importantly God for giving me the strength to go through this journey and make myself a better man. looking forward to life more and more every day!”

Herren spoke to Alabama’s football team during fall camp in 2012 and 2014 and his son, Chris Herren Jr., was a walk-on receiver for the Tide to begin the 2021 season.

Cohen is the second Alabama offensive lineman to spend time at Herren Wellness in recent months. Freshman Dayne Shor revealed his struggle with mental health after entering the transfer portal in May and later transferred to Connecticut.

Cohen played at Central High School in Phenix City, where he committed to Auburn before flipping to the Tide in 2019.