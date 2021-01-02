Alabama stuns No. 7 Tennessee 71-63

BIG COMBO

Primo and Petty combined to hit 7 of 9 3-pointers, most of which came in the stretch early in the second half. They were instrumental in a 17-4 run that gave 'Bama the breathing room it needed. As a team, the Crimson Tide hit 10 of 20 3-pointers.

BLUE COLLAR BASKETBALL

This season's Alabama team has adopted the moniker “Blue Collar Basketball.”

It was the type of game that Tennessee couldn't handle.

The Vols didn't have any fastbreak points and had nine turnovers compared to seven assists, numbers far below what they're used to posting. Alabama outscored Tennessee 18-16 in the paint.

“Sometimes you just have to throw out the scouting report and buck up,” Barnes said. “We have to make them shoot as difficult a shot as we can.”

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: It's still early, but the SEC campaign is already starting to shake itself out. The Crimson Tide will rely on this game, as well as quality wins over Ole Miss, Providence and UNLV, to be prepared for the grind ahead.