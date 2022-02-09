Alabama surges behind 3-point shot to take road win at Ole Miss

Four days ago, Alabama looked allergic to 3-pointers.
The Crimson Tide sunk only three on 30 attempts for a season-low 10 percent on Saturday.
Then on Wednesday, Alabama left those 3-point shooting woes behind during a trip to Oxford, Miss.
Alabama shot 14-for-22 from deep as it defeated Ole Miss 97-83 at the Pavilion.
Jaden Shackelford shot a career-high 30 points as he went 10-for-17 from the field.
The win over Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8 SEC) snaps a four-game road losing streak and a three-game SEC losing streak for Alabama (15-9, 5-6).
Here are observations and takeaways from the matchup:
Shack's 3-point shot is back
Shackelford epitomized Alabama's change from the Kentucky game on Saturday to the Ole Miss game on Wednesday.
He couldn't make a 3-pointer against the Wildcats as he went 0-for-7. Then against the Rebels, Shackelford shined from beyond the arc.
No matter whether he was helping Alabama climb back from a deficit or fighting off the Rebels trying to climb back into the game, Shackelford turned in his most productive 3-point shooting performance of the season.
He hit eight 3-pointers as he went 8-for-13 from beyond the arc, the most he's had in a single game this season. His previous high in 2021-22 was six.
Alabama wins first half of runs
At first, Alabama looked like it was up to its old tricks of letting another road upset brew.
The Crimson Tide had four consecutive turnovers on four early possessions. Meanwhile, Jarkel Joiner seemingly couldn't miss as he helped Ole Miss jump out to a quick 18-9 lead on the Crimson Tide. He made his first four field goals, scoring two from deep as he had 11 points just six minutes into the game.
Ole Miss took the 3-point baton and ran with it from there. At one point, the Rebels hit four straight three-pointers. At that point, the Rebels led 30-19.
Then Shackelford went to work. Thanks to his shooting from deep, Shackelford had Alabama right back with Ole Miss. He also turned in a three-point play when he drove for the layup and drew a foul.
Shackelford had five 3-pointers in the last 8:30 of the first half as he helped Alabama take a 49-38 lead at halftime.
The Crimson Tide went on a 20-4 run late in the first half, also helped by 3-pointers from the likes of Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison.
Jusaun Holt, Noah Gurley lead group of contributors from the bench
Jusaun Holt hadn't played more than 11 minutes during a game in SEC play, but he made the most of his opportunity to play more Saturday as he received 26 minutes.
His offensive stats don't pop off the screen with two points, but he grabbed six rebounds and had three assists with an overall plus-minus of 22.
He was one part of a solid effort from Alabama's bench against Ole Miss. Noah Gurley also came off the bench and turned in a solid performance. He contributed 10 points, with two 3-pointers himself. He also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Up next
Alabama will return to Tuscaloosa to face Arkansas at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Razorbacks are fresh off beating Auburn, ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, on Tuesday.
Then next week, the Crimson Tide has a chance to face two teams to whom it lost earlier this season in Mississippi State on Wednesday and Kentucky on Saturday.