Alabama surges behind 3-point shot to take road win at Ole Miss

He hit eight 3-pointers as he went 8-for-13 from beyond the arc, the most he's had in a single game this season. His previous high in 2021-22 was six.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alabama wins first half of runs

At first, Alabama looked like it was up to its old tricks of letting another road upset brew.

The Crimson Tide had four consecutive turnovers on four early possessions. Meanwhile, Jarkel Joiner seemingly couldn't miss as he helped Ole Miss jump out to a quick 18-9 lead on the Crimson Tide. He made his first four field goals, scoring two from deep as he had 11 points just six minutes into the game.

Ole Miss took the 3-point baton and ran with it from there. At one point, the Rebels hit four straight three-pointers. At that point, the Rebels led 30-19.

Then Shackelford went to work. Thanks to his shooting from deep, Shackelford had Alabama right back with Ole Miss. He also turned in a three-point play when he drove for the layup and drew a foul.

Shackelford had five 3-pointers in the last 8:30 of the first half as he helped Alabama take a 49-38 lead at halftime.