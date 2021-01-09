Alabama surges late to down Auburn

AUBURN – Guard Joshua Primo scored 22 points while forward Jordan Bruner added 20 to lead the Alabama to a 94-90 thriller over Auburn at Auburn Arena on Saturday afternoon to remain unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference.
In a contest that featured 16 lead changes and nine ties, it was the Crimson Tide who made the plays down the stretch to secure the win, outscoring Auburn 5-0 in the last 2:15.
Alabama (9-3, 4-0 SEC) captured its first victory in Auburn Arena since 2015 (lost five straight coming in) and became the third team in the SEC and 34th team NCAA history to capture 1,700 wins in program history.
Auburn fell to 6-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Auburn held a 90-89 lead with 2:17 left to play following an Allen Flanigan putback. From there, Alabama went 1-of-2 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the foul line while holding the Tigers to 0-of-2 shooting and forcing three turnovers.
Primo (4-of-8) and Bruner (3-of-6) combined to shoot 50 percent (7-of-14) shots from deep while the rest of the team combined to shoot 3-of-18 from beyond the arc.
“I’m an old guy,” said Bruner, an Alabama grad transfer. “I’ve played this game a long time. I’ve watched a lot of film, so I sort of know what to expect. They’re a team that likes to time you up and block shots, so I knew when to shoot and when to slow it down.”
Guard/forward Herbert Jones collected a career-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and five of Alabama’s 15 steals. Guards Jaden Shackelford (11) and John Petty Jr. (10) also reached double figures, with Petty earning a putback during the late 5-0 surge.
Auburn was led by Sharife Cooper’s 26 points and nine assists in his first appearance of the season for the Tigers after having his eligibility restored by the NCAA earlier Saturday.
Allen Flanigan scored 19 points, J.T. Thor 15 and Jamal Johnson and Devan Cambridge 10 each for the Tigers, who have lost four straight.
There was a great display by freshmen: Cooper and Thor for Auburn and Primo for Alabama. But Cooper, perhaps due to fatigue in his first game of the year, had two turnovers and an air ball 3-point attempt in the final 90 seconds.
“We knew it was going to be tough to come in here and get a win,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “They are a program with a lot of pride here recently and are in dire need of a win. Getting Sharife eligible to play helped them out and makes them a completely different team.
“I thought it showed a lot of character for our guys to come in here and have zero days of preparation on how to play him because we didn’t know he was officially playing until shortly before the game. Our guys were able to overcome that and pull together.
“I think we got stops on the last five possessions on the defensive end with some big steals and deflections. I think we got a couple of offensive rebounds, including the putback by Petty which was huge down the stretch. I think our guys are learning how to win close games. It’s something we struggled with last year and now guys are making tough plays down the stretch.”
Alabama shot 41.1 percent from the field and knocked down 10-of-32 (.313) from the three-point line while Auburn shot 46.8 percent from the field and just 8-of-27 (.296) from beyond the arc
The Tide made a difference on the boards, owning a 42-39 edge on the glass and 15-8 in offensive rebounds which helped UA own a 16-9 lead in second chance points.
“They got 15 offensive rebounds to our 33 defensive rebounds [and that] is just not a great ratio. And they got 27 defensive rebounds to our eight offensive rebounds, so we’ve got to pick it up physically,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Alabama managed 15 steals and forced the Tigers into 20 turnovers that resulted in a 21-13 edge in second chance points and a 14-10 lead in fastbreak points.
Alabama lead for a total of 31:15 and Auburn just 4:09, with the Tide leading by as many as 10 points early in the game.
Primo finished 8-of-8 from the foul line while adding five rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
Petty matched Jones with eight rebounds, while Bruner and Shackelford finished with seven each.
The Tide returns to action Tuesday on the road at Kentucky for an ESPN game at 8 p.m.
Auburn travels to Georgia on Wednesday.
“Our morale has been strained because we're not winning. We're getting better, we're working hard and I understand that we're young,” Pearl said. “But I’m glad they’re on the floor, I’m glad they’re in class and I’m glad that everything is going to be virtual. We’ve got to do the best job we can for these kids to give them these opportunities. I’m proud of Auburn for doing that for us and grateful.”