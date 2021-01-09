Alabama surges late to down Auburn

Guard/forward Herbert Jones collected a career-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and five of Alabama’s 15 steals. Guards Jaden Shackelford (11) and John Petty Jr. (10) also reached double figures, with Petty earning a putback during the late 5-0 surge.

Auburn was led by Sharife Cooper’s 26 points and nine assists in his first appearance of the season for the Tigers after having his eligibility restored by the NCAA earlier Saturday.

Allen Flanigan scored 19 points, J.T. Thor 15 and Jamal Johnson and Devan Cambridge 10 each for the Tigers, who have lost four straight.

There was a great display by freshmen: Cooper and Thor for Auburn and Primo for Alabama. But Cooper, perhaps due to fatigue in his first game of the year, had two turnovers and an air ball 3-point attempt in the final 90 seconds.

“We knew it was going to be tough to come in here and get a win,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “They are a program with a lot of pride here recently and are in dire need of a win. Getting Sharife eligible to play helped them out and makes them a completely different team.