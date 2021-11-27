Alabama survives in 4OT over Auburn

AUBURN — It took four overtimes, plenty of antacids and players who refused to give in before Alabama finally walked off the field a 24-22 winner over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
In the end, John Metchie got the last laugh.
The Alabama receiver made the winning catch in the fourth overtime on a pass to the left by Bryce Young to end it.
At times during the game, Auburn defenders mocked Metchie’s karate stance celebration of extending both arms out to the side and raising one leg.
When he made the game-winner, Metchie had his fun with the stance and the Alabama players celebrated a game in which they had to rally against an Auburn defense that was phenomenal throughout the game before running out of gas.
It was the first overtime game in the history of the Iron Bowl and it took a fourth quarter Alabama rally to erase a 10-0 deficit and tie it.
The next stop for Alabama (11-1) is the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta against top-ranked and unbeaten Georgia.
Auburn ends the regular season at 6-6 after losing its last four games under new head coach Bryan Harsin, who will now hit the recruiting trail before preparing for a bowl game of some sort.
Almost down and out, Alabama’s offense came to life at the right time as Young directed a 12-play, 97-yard drive in 1:11 to tie the game at 10-10 on a magnificent over the shoulder catch by Ja’Corey Brooks with 24 seconds left in regulation.
Getting the ball first in OT, the Crimson Tide scored on a third-and-5 pass from the 7 as Young connected over the middle with Slade Bolden right beyond the goal line. Will Reichard added the PAT for the 17-10 lead.
Auburn answered on third-and-goal from the 5 when quarterback T.J. Finley found tight end Landen King with a one-handed grab in the back of the end zone. Ben Patton’s PAT kick evened it back up at 17-17.
The Tigers got it to start the second overtime and put points on the scoreboard with Patton, subbing for the injured Anders Carlson for the second straight game, kicked through a 49-yard field goal.
The Crimson Tide equaled it as Reichard kicked through a 38-yarder to make it 20-20.
In the third overtime, both teams got the ball at the 3 in what’s a try for 2.
Alabama had the first turn and Young connected with Metchie for a score and Auburn answered when Finely hit tight end John Samuel Shenker, who caught it and made it into the end zone to make 22-22.
Going back down to the opposite end of the field for the fourth overtime, a Finley pass in the back of the end zone for Shedrick Jackson was broken up by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Alabama then had its chance from the 3 and ended the game on Metchie’s catch.
Auburn played brilliantly on defense throughout and took a 10-0 lead into the final quarter thanks to a second-quarter touchdown pass from Finley to Kobe Hudson of 15 yards midway through the second quarter and a 33-yard field goal by Patton early in the third.
Alabama got its first points when Reichard knocked through a 30-yard field goal with 8:44 left in the game to pull within 10-3.
It appeared Auburn’s defense was going to make the lead stand and win the game after stopping Alabama on fourth-and-1 when Trey Sanders was stopped for no gain at the 40 of Alabama with two minutes left.
But Auburn couldn’t move it offensively and had to punt on fourth down. Oscar Chapman’s kick was downed at the 3 by Jackson with 1:35 left in the game before Young took the team down the field for the tying touchdown.
During the game-tying drive, Alabama converted a fourth-and-7 play when Young hit tight end Jahleel Billingsley on a 19-yard catch to the Auburn 28. Three plays later, the game was tied on the great catch by Brooks.
While Alabama had trouble reaching the end zone, it did compile 388 yards – 317 of it coming through the air as Young was 25-of-51 passing with one interception. The Tide was held to just 71 net yards of rushing and played part of the fourth quarter without standout running back Brian Robinson, Jr., who appeared to suffer perhaps an ankle injury.