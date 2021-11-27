Alabama survives in 4OT over Auburn

AUBURN — It took four overtimes, plenty of antacids and players who refused to give in before Alabama finally walked off the field a 24-22 winner over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In the end, John Metchie got the last laugh.

The Alabama receiver made the winning catch in the fourth overtime on a pass to the left by Bryce Young to end it.

At times during the game, Auburn defenders mocked Metchie’s karate stance celebration of extending both arms out to the side and raising one leg.

When he made the game-winner, Metchie had his fun with the stance and the Alabama players celebrated a game in which they had to rally against an Auburn defense that was phenomenal throughout the game before running out of gas.

It was the first overtime game in the history of the Iron Bowl and it took a fourth quarter Alabama rally to erase a 10-0 deficit and tie it.

The next stop for Alabama (11-1) is the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta against top-ranked and unbeaten Georgia.

Auburn ends the regular season at 6-6 after losing its last four games under new head coach Bryan Harsin, who will now hit the recruiting trail before preparing for a bowl game of some sort.