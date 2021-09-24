Alabama takes on Southern Miss in night contest

This season, Keyes has completed 20 of 38 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

“We want him to see the signal and execute the assignment,” Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. “Worry about their job and doing their job. Offensively, we’ve got to get 11 guys doing their job. We’re not doing a great job of doing that right now. We’re self-destructive in a lot of ways.”

Saban said Keyes is an athletic guy and that Southern Miss uses some of the quarterback runs that Alabama had to defend against Florida.

Southern Miss run defense is stout The Golden Eagles haven’t started the 2021 season strong, but their run defense has been among the best.

Southern Miss, after the first three games, ranks second in the country in rushing yards per game allowed with 43.7. Only Wisconsin is ahead of the Golden Eagles (33.0).

That number is worth noting because Southern Miss has lost two games by double digits. Often, that would translate to the team in the lead running more and picking up more yards on the ground late in games in an effort to maintain the lead and run out the clock.