Alabama team doctor describes Dickerson, Waddle return from injuries

Cain was able to reach the agreement with Dickerson, but not after some negotiating: Dickerson tried to talk the victory formation snap up to 10 plays, some of them against the first-team defensive line to make contested blocks.

“All things in my mind that were out of the question,” Cain said of Dickerson’s requests.

The two were supposed to bring the results of their negotiations to Tide coach Nick Saban, but never did. As far as Cain knows, Dickerson approaching Saban on the sidelines before running onto the field was the first Saban heard of the agreement.

“He was not going to give it up,” Cain said. “He was going to find a way to get into that game, whether I let him or not. He was convinced that he was ready to go, he felt good and his goal was to get in there and snap the ball. I applaud him for his effort, he worked hard to get to that point.”

Waddle also enjoyed a quick recovery process. Cain said the two hurdles that must be cleared for a return to activity from a fracture are complete bone healing and the regaining of mobility in the joint, largely limited by the cast required for bone healing and the stiffness that comes from it. Waddle cleared both quickly, moving him to the third step of regaining function: running, cutting, jumping and landing.