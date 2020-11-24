Alabama the heavy favorite in this Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA — Only one of the last six Iron Bowls has been decided by more than 18 points, and many have been even closer: two of the last three and three of the last five were two-possession games.

Yet, as of Monday, Alabama enters Saturday’s game against Auburn as a favorite ranging between 22 and 23 points, depending on the book. It’s an atypical spread for the Iron Bowl, which has been 15 points or fewer in all but two of the last seven meetings.

Alabama’s continued offensive excellence, paired with defensive improvement and Auburn’s inconsistencies, make for an Iron Bowl with more projected separation than most others.

“It's the same old story: they're one of the best teams in the country, as they always are,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

Auburn’s defensive inconsistencies swung their way to the downside in the most recent game, albeit in a 30-17 win over Tennessee. The Volunteers had not run for more than 4.27 yards per carry in a game this season before running for 5.41 against Auburn. Tennessee running back Eric Gray had as many runs of 20 yards or more (three) has Auburn had surrendered in the six games prior to facing Tennessee.

