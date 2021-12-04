Alabama thumps Georgia in SEC title game

“He's elite at the getting the ball to his playmakers,” Smart said.

MENTOR VS MENTEE

Smart, a former defensive coordinator at Alabama, continues to be stymied by his former boss.

Smart dropped to 0-4 against Saban, with three of those losses coming in huge games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

During the 2017 season, Alabama beat the Bulldogs in overtime in the national championship game. The next year, the Tide prevailed in another classic to capture the SEC championship.

And now, yet another setback for Smart with the conference title on the line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia: This could be a devastating blow to the psyche of a team that had looked unbeatable most the season. Smart will need to do the best coaching job of his career over the new few weeks to restore the Bulldogs’ confidence.