Alabama to Sugar Bowl after missing playoff

Any drama about Alabama’s postseason plan was resolved before noon Sunday.

For the second time in nine years, the Crimson Tide won’t play in the College Football Playoff. The official announcements of the New Year’s Six bowl matchups will come later Sunday but the rankings revealed spells out where Alabama is headed.

As the No. 5 team in the CFP rankings, Alabama’s the highest-ranked SEC team not in the playoff. That means it will head to the Sugar Bowl.

The opponent will be Kansas State, the Big 12 champion who didn’t make the semifinal.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans.

Ohio State ultimately got the final playoff spot over Alabama after head coach Nick Saban made his case in multiple interviews Saturday night.

Kansas State (10-3) nearly shook things up with a 31-28 win over TCU in the Big 12 title game but the loss didn’t knock the Horned Frogs out of the playoff.

The Wildcats’ three losses came to Tulane (17-10), TCU (38-28) and Texas (34-27). The Longhorns would be the only common opponent as Alabama won in Austin, 20-19 in Week 2.