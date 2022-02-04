Alabama tries to bounce back against Kentucky

Alabama basketball's vaunted three-game stretch nears its end but not without one more significant test.

After a home win over No. 8 Baylor followed by a loss at No. 1 Auburn, the Crimson Tide will face No 7 Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

It will mark the first of two matchups this season between Alabama (14-8, 4-5 SEC) and the Wildcats (18-4, 7-2). The game Saturday will be televised on ESPN.

Here's a scouting report on the Wildcats:

Kentucky's season

The Wildcats have shown lately that it belongs in the conversation with the top teams in college basketball.

Kentucky is No. 4 in KenPom and No. 8 in NET rankings. It has four wins in Quad 1, and its four losses all are in the first quad. Overall, the Wildcats have a 6-4 record in Quads 1 and 2.

By comparison, Alabama has six Quad 1 wins to go with five losses. In the first two quads, the Crimson Tide has an 8-6 record. What hurts Alabama are the two Quad 3 losses. .