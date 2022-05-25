Alabama upsets Arkansas in SEC Tournament

HOOVER -- For the second year in a row, Alabama might have punched its ticket to the NCAA baseball tournament on the second day of the SEC Tournament.

No. 11 seed Alabama defeated No. 3 seed Arkansas 4-3 on Wednesday in a second-round win that could push the Tide into the projected 64-team NCAA Tournament field regardless of what happens the rest of the week in Hoover.

Alabama advances to play Friday against the winner of Thursday’s late second-round game between Texas A&M and Florida. The Tide will have the day off Thursday as the SEC tries to play catch-up in a tournament that has already been significantly impacted by rain delays and could again be Thursday.

Alabama, which has not won the SEC Tournament since 2003, entered Wednesday as the third of the first four teams projected by Baseball America not to make the NCAA regionals. The tournament field will be revealed Monday at 11 a.m. CT.

The win over Arkansas was the fourth in a row for an Alabama team that had lost 12 of its 14 preceding SEC games. It was also the Tide’s third over Arkansas in a span of six days after Alabama took the final two games of a regular-season ending series over the Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa.

Like Alabama’s first-round upset win over six-seeded Georgia, the Tide jumped out to an early advantage and held onto it by limiting mistakes and having its bullpen work out of jams.

Alabama took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when what would have been an inning-ending double play by Arkansas was thrown past the first baseman. It added a third run on a sacrifice foul out in the third inning, and a fourth run on a throwing error by Arkansas’ catcher in the fourth inning.

The Razorbacks had more success swinging the bat, scoring its runs on a solo third-inning homer and a two-run blast in the sixth. But Arkansas’ two errors, six walks, a wild pitch, balk and runner reaching on a dropped third strike gave Alabama the help it needed to win.

Between its first two games of the tournament, Alabama scored nine runs despite having only two extra-base hits, both doubles, and leaving 16 runners on base. Its offensive production has been spread out, with five different players responsible for its six RBIs.

Some timely pitching moves also proved pivotal for Alabama coach Brad Bohannon. He pulled starter Jacob McNairy in the fifth inning after the starter, who allowed only one run, faced a 2-2 count with runners on the corners and one out. Lefty Jake Leger entered and recorded the needed two outs. And in the seventh inning, Bohannon pulled Landon Green for Antoine Jean to record the inning-ending strikeout. Jean was pulled with two outs in the ninth for Dylan Ray, who ended the game with a strikeout to strand the game-tying run on base.

Alabama entered Wednesday ranked No. 43 in RPI, with its win over No. 32 Arkansas the Tide’s 13th over a top-50 team in RPI. Alabama had the fourth-strongest RPI strength of schedule in the country entering Wednesday.

After missing the 12-team SEC tournament from 2017-19, Alabama has now won its first two games in Hoover in each of the past two seasons. Last year, the No. 10 seed Tide beat South Carolina and Tennessee before being knocked out by losses to Florida and the Vols, but a few days later Alabama earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014.