Alabama utilized fast-strike offense during win over Kentucky

The two drives combined lasted 3 minutes and 11 seconds.

“Throughout the week, that was the whole message: they were going to run the ball, chew clock and we just had to be ready the whole time,” wide receiver DeVonta Smith said. “It was nothing we didn’t expect.”

The defense met the offense’s standard. Kentucky’s last nine possessions featured 25 plays that gained 34 yards. The only possession that did not end by clock expiring or punt was a pick-6 from safety Jordan Battle.

“I don’t think any of us were gassed, I think it was about us reading our keys and having good eyes on the plays,” Battle said. “Once we started getting comfortable and started using our eyes, we started reacting much better. I feel like none of us were really fatigued, we just had to use our eyes more disciplined.”

Playing the role of the time of possession contradictor showed just how far Saban has evolved in recent seasons. Not that long ago, UA was the team that took pride in dominating the tempo of games, particularly with punishing rushing attacks, ones that made life easy on their defense. Now Saban’s teams are the ones scoffing at time of possession as a statistic of value.

“The last time I checked, you get nothing for time of possession,” Saban said. “If you score fast on offense, you don’t have very much time of possession; if you you keep the ball for six minutes and you don’t score, what do you get for that? You get zero.”