Alabama vs. Georgia scouting report

Outside of the two interceptions, Bennett wasn't terrible. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Still, he will likely need to be good or even great to keep pace with Alabama's offense.

"I thought I played alright in the SEC Championship Game," Bennett said. "I made a few mistakes that you can't do against a good team. But I also made some really good throws, good decisions. So my main focus going into the Michigan game was cleaning up on the mistakes and keep doing what I had been doing well."

Against the Wolverines in the Orange Bowl, Bennett completed 20 of 30 attempts for 313 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Bennett can afford to be solid against most teams because of the talent around him, but just solid probably won't cut it against Alabama. If the Crimson Tide secondary can confuse him at times again, that will go a long way in helping Alabama win.

Bennett isn't the best Bulldog on the team, but he might be the most important in determining who wins the championship.

Georgia's defensive front vs. Alabama's offensive line