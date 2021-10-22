Alabama wants to keep streak alive vs rival Tennessee

The Alabama-Tennessee series has been one-sided since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, but don’t ask him if it still qualifies as a rivalry.

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide’s 14 wins in a row in what was traditionally a Third Saturday in October staple hasn’t changed the passion level entering Saturday night’s meeting.

It’s still a meaningful rivalry to Saban, and to fans on either side.

“You can say it however you want to say it, but it’s significant if you don’t have success in the game, because it’s significant to a lot of people,” the Tide coach said. “And whatever happened in the last however many years will have no impact on this game at all. The only thing that matters is what happens now.

“For now, this week, it’s a rivalry game to me and I hope it is to everybody in our organization.”

Alabama (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) is a 24.5-point favorite but the Volunteers (4-3, 2-2) have enjoyed a resurgence in coach Josh Heupel’s first season.

Tennessee had a two-game winning streak snapped with a 31-26 loss to No. 12 Mississippi that garnered more attention for the behavior of unruly fans throwing objects onto the field.