Alabama whips LSU to keep SEC win streak alive

TUSCALOOSA — Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and No. 10 Alabama beat LSU 78-60 on Wednesday night, widening its lead in the Southeastern Conference standings.
The Crimson Tide held a six-point lead at halftime and opened the second half on an 11-2 run, and the Tigers could not catch up.
After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.
Cameron Thomas scored 22 points for LSU, which shot 16 more free throws than the home team but struggled from the floor, shooting 31%. The Tigers came in averaging 82.9 points per game and their previous season low in scoring was 69 in a loss to Kentucky.
Five players scored in double figures for Alabama, including Juwan Gary with a season-high 12 points.
Here are three things we learned
Alex Reese shines with a shiner: Reese came out looking like the version of himself that arrived against Oklahoma on Saturday.
He was locked in on both sides of the ball and provided six early points before exiting the game with a cut below his eye.
He was caught in the face by teammate Juwan Gary and quickly left for the locker room.
Reese returned to the bench just before halftime and re-entered the game to start the second half.
The only thing different was his black eye.
“Reese has been working,” said coach Nate Oats. “I’m really happy for him.”
Reese finished with 13 points, including an alley-oop dunk from Shackelford in the second half that got the crowd on its feet. He added four rebounds and two blocks.
Alabama puts a lid on Trendon Watford: Trendon Watford’s trip to Tuscaloosa might be the toughest he faces.
Not only does he have to look Herb Jones in the eyes every time down the floor, but he must also listen as the student section rains down boos each time he touches the ball, not relenting until he gives it up again.
Watford finished with just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting, well below his season marks.
Jones showed once again why he is a semi-finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, finishing with a block and two steals, primarily matching up with LSU’s top offensive options.
Bench production helps Alabama to victory: With Reese dealing with a black eye, Jones dealing with injuries and foul trouble and Petty’s shooting slump, Alabama needed big production from its reserve players.
It got more than enough.
The Crimson Tide finished with 34 bench points, led by Gary with 12.
“It’s nice when you can bring three guys off the bench that can come off the bench and get you double digits,” said Oats.
Up next: Alabama is scheduled to play No. 17 Missouri at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
The game can be seen on ESPN.
