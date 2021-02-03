Alabama whips LSU to keep SEC win streak alive

Reese returned to the bench just before halftime and re-entered the game to start the second half.

The only thing different was his black eye.

“Reese has been working,” said coach Nate Oats. “I’m really happy for him.”

Reese finished with 13 points, including an alley-oop dunk from Shackelford in the second half that got the crowd on its feet. He added four rebounds and two blocks.

Alabama puts a lid on Trendon Watford: Trendon Watford’s trip to Tuscaloosa might be the toughest he faces.

Not only does he have to look Herb Jones in the eyes every time down the floor, but he must also listen as the student section rains down boos each time he touches the ball, not relenting until he gives it up again.

Watford finished with just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting, well below his season marks.

Jones showed once again why he is a semi-finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, finishing with a block and two steals, primarily matching up with LSU’s top offensive options.