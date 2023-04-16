TUSCALOOSA – Alabama baseball earned the series win over Auburn with a 6-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide is now 26-11 overall and 6-9 in Southeastern Conference play.

Auburn was first to strike with one run in the fourth but would not add any more. Alabama proceeded to score six unanswered runs over the final 4.0 frames with a three-run fifth, one tally in the seventh and two in the eighth for the 6-1 series-clinching win.

Jacob McNairy gave the Tide a solid start on short rest, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in his 3.2 innings of work. He turned the ball over to a pair of freshmen in Riley Quick and Alton Davis II who blanked the Tigers the rest of the way.

Quick (1-1) earned the win thanks to 3.2 innings that included two hits, two walks and a pair of strikeouts. Davis II followed, tossing the final 1.2 frames with two strikeouts for his third save of the season and second in as many days.

Alabama’s offense was led by Jim Jarvis, Mac Guscette and Andrew Pinckney, who all contributed two-hit games. Jarvis finished 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored, one of which came on a steal of home. Guscette went 2-for-4 with a run while Pinckney posted a 2-for-3 performance that included a walk and two runs scored.

“I’m really proud of our team," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "This was a big weekend coming into it, and we didn’t play very well Friday night, but our guys did what they’ve done all year – they just kept playing, kept coming and the kids deserve all the credit for this series win.”