Alabama woes continue in upset loss to Georgia

The Crimson Tide looked allergic to 3-point shooting early. Point guard Jahvon Quinerly couldn’t find his offensive groove. Turnovers popped up. And once again Alabama found itself playing from behind.

Most Alabama players couldn’t shoot from deep, but Georgia could. And before long, the Bulldogs held an eight-point lead, up 27-19 with 7:37 left in the first half.

The story seems to be the same for Alabama basketball to start each game, but the good news for the Crimson Tide is that Jaden Shackelford seems to always be ready to play hero.

He gave Alabama a jolt while trailing Missouri last Saturday and did it again against Georgia.

The junior guard was Alabama’s only consistent source of 3-point shooting. He hit 5 of 7 in the first half. Fifteen of his 16 first-half points came from beyond the arc.

His efforts to fuel the Crimson Tide offense helped Alabama grab a 42-36 lead heading into the break.

If not for Shackelford’s shooting, Alabama would have been 1-for-9 from deep in the first half.

Darius Miles leaves with injury