Alabama women's basketball team downs UNC for first round NCAA tourney win

The Alabama women's basketball team (17-9) advanced to second round of the NCAA Tournament with an 80-71 win over North Carolina (13-11) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday.

The Crimson Tide was led by redshirt senior guard Jordan Lewis with a career high 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Lewis carries team to victory: Lewis came close to a triple-double in her dominant effort to carry the Crimson Tide to the next round.

At the start of the second quarter, Alabama was without Jasmine Walker, who was on the bench with two fouls.

Lewis took control and went on to score 10 straight points for the Crimson Tide, reaching 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the first half.

“When someone else is not having their best day, it’s your job to pick them up,” said Lewis.

In the second half, when Ariyah Copeland found herself in foul trouble, Lewis went on another run of eight consecutive points for Alabama.

Alabama dominates the boards: There is a billboard in Tuscaloosa that reads “Rebounding = Final Four,” Alabama seemed to take that advice to begin tournament play.