Alabama won't face same Ole Miss defense as last season

When Ole Miss comes to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, don’t expect to see the same Rebels defense that gave up 63 points to Alabama football in 2020.

The game, with two top quarterbacks in Bryce Young and Matt Corral, might turn into another shootout, but it won’t be because Ole Miss neglected to make defensive adjustments from the previous year.

And the changes were needed. The Rebels gave up the most points of any team in the SEC in 2020 with 383, for an average of 38.3 points per game.

Already, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Ole Miss has “really improved” defensively.

“I think they got a little different system that they’re playing, dropping a little bit more like Arkansas-like with a little more eight drops and playing a little more odd type stuff,” Saban said Monday. “And they have done it extremely well.”

Ole Miss is running more of a 3-2-6 defense this year, compared to more conventional alignments such as the 4-3 or 4-2-5 seen more in the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Drop eight, with eight defenders dropping into coverage and three rushing, is a defense Saban said Alabama faced against Mercer some.