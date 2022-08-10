 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury

  Updated
TUSCALOOSA — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1.

Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3.

“He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he's been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We'll miss him for a while.”

Earle had 12 catches last season for 148 yards and averaged 5.9 yards on 15 punt returns. He was vying for a starting job with Alabama having to replace receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden.

Earle missed three games with a leg injury late last season.

