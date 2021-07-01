Alabama WR Traeshon Holden is first to announce NIL deal

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden became the first Tide football player to announce a marketing deal early Thursday morning, shortly after state and NCAA rules were loosened to allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements.

Holden, a sophomore, posted a message to Instagram shortly after midnight saying he was partnering with Yoke gaming, an app that allows people to play video games with athletes. Former Notre Dame tight end Nic Weishar co-founded the company.

“We are COLLEGE ATHLETES… We are building our brands and working everyday to be the best student-athletes we can be,” Holden’s post read. “We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities. This is my first paid post announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me on the @yokegaming app. All athletes DM me and I can help you get set up and let’s get PAID.”

Holden, who did not record any stats as a freshman last season, also announced a deal with a graphic designer a graphic on Instagram who edits photos for athletes and recruits. Teammate Agiye Hall, a freshman wide receiver, joined him later Thursday.