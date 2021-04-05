Alabama's Chris Owens brings experience to offensive front

Owens came to Tuscaloosa as a guard and has since been all over – even at tight end in some formations in 2019. But that's how it is at Alabama.

"That's something that was going on before I got here," he said. "Coach Saban is going to figure out who is the best five on the field regardless of if you came in as a tackle, guard or whatever it is. We just want the best five on the field."

Younger players see Owens moving around positions and he feels that helps them.

"They just want to see who can play ball," he said. "It's something we are all doing. I feel like people see me doing it and they feel comfortable knowing it's not only just them, it's everyone."

That's what spring football is for.

"Just trying to figure out who can play, who can take the meetings and bring them to the field," Owens said. "The more we go on in the spring, we just build more chemistry. It'll help us in the long run."

Assistant hired: Saban announced the addition of Drew Svoboda to the Crimson Tide staff on Monday as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.