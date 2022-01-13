Alabama's Evan Neal, Jameson Williams to enter NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons.

The two All-Americans announced their decisions Thursday on social media.

He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia, but is still projected as a likely first-round pick.

“Wish it could have ended differently but it’s nothing but up from here,” Williams, who also returned two kicks for touchdowns, wrote on Instagram.

He was widely projected a first-round pick, and possible top-10 pick, before injuring his knee in Monday’s championship game.

In one season at Alabama after transferring from Ohio State, Williams led the team with 1,572 yards on 79 catches, including a team-high 15 receiving touchdowns. His catches were fourth-most for a season in school history, while his yards and receiving touchdowns were third-most.

Neal, a 6-foot-7, 350-pound left tackle, is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick.