Alabama's Evan Neal selected by N.Y. Giants with seventh pick

Alabama football's Evan Neal was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the seventh selection overall in the draft.

He's the ninth offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round during Nick Saban's 15 seasons coaching the Crimson Tide. Neal is also the 20th at the position drafted in any round during Saban's tenure.

Neal, a three-year starter who left early for the pros after his junior year, was the right tackle for an offensive line that won the Joe Moore award in 2020, given to the nation's best offensive line. Alabama also won the national championship that year.

Here's what Neal will bring to the NFL.

The positives

At 6-foot-7, 337 pounds, Neal shouldn't be able to move like he does.

He has athleticism and flexibility that is unique for a player of his size and strength. Look no further than the split box jump he has completed on multiple occasions.

Neal also brings coordination, power and explosiveness to wherever he plays on the offensive line. All of that translates to him being a blocker who can take on pass rushers with speed and strength. He only gave up two sacks over 15 games in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus' charting.

Those traits allowed him to play left guard as a freshman, right tackle as a sophomore and left tackle as a junior.

"You can pretty much plug me in anywhere other than center and I'll be able to come in and make an impact," Neal said after his pro day.

Adding Neal gives his new team an elite talent who can fill any guard or tackle void that exists.

The concerns

Not many areas of concern exist for a player many viewed as one of the best prospects coming into the draft, but he still has areas on which he can work.

Body control, hand placement and his overall physical condition have been areas of focus for Neal after he wrapped up his last season with Alabama. He measured in at a 337 at the combine in February after being listed at 350 on the roster. Keeping his weight down will allow him to make full use of his athleticism.

Final thoughts

Adding Neal means bringing in a consensus All-American and team captain from one of the top college football programs in the country. He's a proven winner, durable and dependable, no matter if he's on the interior or on the back blindside. He will bring all of that, plus his next-level athleticism, to his new NFL team.