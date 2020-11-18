 Skip to main content
Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. chosen No. 13 overall by New Orleans
Alabama's Kira Lewis Jr. chosen No. 13 overall by New Orleans

  • Updated
NBA Draft photo

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft Wednesday.

 Mark Humphrey

The next step in Kira Lewis Jr.’s basketball journey will take him just a few hours from Tuscaloosa as the New Orleans Pelicans chose him as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He was the third player from the Southeastern Conference drafted on Wednesday night, joining No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) and Isaac Okoro of Auburn, the No. 5 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lewis family, as well as many friends and Alabama head coach Nate Oats and assistant coaches Bryan Hodgson and Antoine Pettway, watched the draft at a viewing party in Hazel Green.

Lewis is the Crimson Tide’s second first-round NBA Draft selection in the last three years, following Colin Sexton, the No. 8 overall selection of the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He moved swiftly upwards in mock drafts and projections over the past month as teams conducted Zoom interviews. Alabama coach Nate Oats had called Lewis a player “with no red flags” in terms of character and work ethic.

Lewis finished the 2019-2020 season leading Alabama in scoring (18.5 points per game) and assists (5.2 per game).

