Alabama's Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith named Heisman Trophy finalists

University of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were named as 2020 Heisman Trophy finalists as The Heisman Trophy Trust revealed the four finalists on an ESPN telecast on Thursday night.

Alabama senior running back Najee Harris finished No. 5 in the voting, narrowly missing finalist status.

Joining Smith and Jones as finalists Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Tuesday, January 5, at 6 p.m. CT.

Smith was named as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year by both the SEC Coaches and the Associated Press earlier this week. Jones was selected as the first-team quarterback on the SEC poll released by both groups.