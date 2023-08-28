Nick Saban didn’t name a starting quarterback Monday in his final press conference ahead of Alabama football’s season-opener against Middle Tennessee State.

“I don’t have any expectations for that right now,” Saban said when asked if he had a plan for multiple quarterbacks or if he was working with one starter. “We’re going one day at a time and we’re repping the players.”

Throughout camp, Alabama has had three competitors for the job. Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner are all vying for the starting position.

At SEC Media Days in July, Saban used his grandmother’s cake-baking skills as an illustration for where the battle stood.

“I think we got to let this sort of develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves.”

At the open of camp, Saban said he was waiting on one of the candidates to separate themselves from the pack. He later said he told each of the quarterbacks to force him to let them play.

He has also said he doesn’t want the battle to be over with a named starter for the MTSU game.

“It’s the same thing that I told you guys before, just because whoever starts in that first game, that doesn’t mean that you don’t have to continue to play and compete throughout the season,” Saban said. “Because the competition doesn’t end with the first game at any position.”

Saban was also asked about Milroe’s progress. The redshirt sophomore served as Bryce Young’s primary backup last season.

He led the Crimson Tide to victory in his lone start against Texas A&M.

“I think Jalen has made a significant amount of improvement,” Saban said. “I think he’s more comfortable in the pocket. He has more confidence in the way he executes and the way he plays. He’s been more consistent in the way he’s played and I think that’s going to be the key of the drill for him to be able to maintain that consistency in every practice so that he is developing the kind of habits that are going to carry over in the game and help him be successful.”

Alabama center Seth McLaughlin also didn’t offer any hints as to who the starter will be Saturday. He said the offensive line was looking to ensure success for whichever player gets the nod.

“Any guy that goes out this week is gonna have a great time,” McLaughlin said.

The Crimson Tide faces MTSU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.