Alabama's Oats hints at lineup changes for Sweet 16 game against UCLA

“Rojas played two minutes, Bruner played two minutes,” Oats said. “Bruner and I talked about it before the game. He has a high basketball IQ. He said ‘Coach, I understand.’

“So you want to get those guys some more minutes. But with the way (Juwan) Gary is playing at the four-spot and the five, he’s got to play. (Alex) Reese is playing great. He’s 5-for-7 from the (3-point line) in Indianapolis, so you want him out there shooting.”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin would be more than happy to turn the game into a throwback, grind-it-out style and match inside muscle with Alabama instead of having its post players try to guard on the perimeter all night.

“Mick is 1-0 against me,” Oats said, recalling a 73-67 loss in 2018 when Oats was coaching Buffalo and Cronin was at Cincinnati. “It was a tight game. His teams are tough, hard-nosed. We’re one of the fastest teams in the country, they’re one of the slowest. He’s a really good coach, they’ve won a lot of games anywhere he’s been.

“We’ve got to be tough, rebound the ball, play a great defensive game. We won’t speed them up to our pace, we’ll have to defend late in the shot clock. We’re going to have to be disciplined and guard for 30 seconds. We’ve got to get that first rebound.”

Alabama is currently a six-point favorite to advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in school history.