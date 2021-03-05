Alabama's Oats named one of 10 semifinalists for national Naismith Coach of Year award

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was one of 10 coaches named as a semifinalist for the 2021 Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.
Oats, in his second season at Alabama, led the Crimson Tide to the 2021 SEC regular-season championship. He is one of two SEC coaches to make the list of 10 semifinalists, joining Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.
After finishing last season with a 16-15 record and an 8-10 mark in SEC play, Oats currently has Alabama at 20-6 and 15-2 in the SEC. The Tide clinched the 2021 title last Saturday at Mississippi State and will be the top seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville.
Alabama is currently ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, which is its highest ranking in the AP Poll in the month of March since 2002. The Tide is also No. 5 in the Ferris Mowers USA Today Coaches Poll.
Oats has an overall record of 36-21 (.632) across his two years at the Capstone and a 23-12 (.657) mark against SEC competition.
On his Friday Zoom call, Oats said his focus was on Saturday’s game at Georgia (1 p.m. CT, CBS) rather than postseason awards.
“It’s our last regular-season game. It’d be nice to play a great game on both sides of the ball to get ourselves rolling going into the SEC Tournament. That’s the plan,” he said.
“We have a limited number of games left, anywhere from three to 10. How many we play is going to depend on how we play.”
Of the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award, two each come from four conferences —- the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Missouri Valley Conference and the Southeastern Conference. The other two coaches are from Atlantic Coast Conference and the West Coast Conference.
The two Big Ten coaches who are semifinalists are Chris Holtmann of Ohio State and Juwan Howard of Michigan. The two Big 12 coaches are Baylor’s Scott Drew and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins and the two from the Missouri Valley are Drake’s Darian DeVries and Loyola of Chicago’s Porter Moser.
The other semifinalists are Mark Few of top-ranked and unbeaten Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Leonard Hamilton of Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The list of semifinalists will be trimmed to four with those four announced on March 17.
The coach of the year winner along with the national player of the year and national defensive player of the year winners being announced on Sunday, April 4, the day before the national championship game.