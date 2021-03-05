Alabama's Oats named one of 10 semifinalists for national Naismith Coach of Year award

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was one of 10 coaches named as a semifinalist for the 2021 Naismith Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.

Oats, in his second season at Alabama, led the Crimson Tide to the 2021 SEC regular-season championship. He is one of two SEC coaches to make the list of 10 semifinalists, joining Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

After finishing last season with a 16-15 record and an 8-10 mark in SEC play, Oats currently has Alabama at 20-6 and 15-2 in the SEC. The Tide clinched the 2021 title last Saturday at Mississippi State and will be the top seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Alabama is currently ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, which is its highest ranking in the AP Poll in the month of March since 2002. The Tide is also No. 5 in the Ferris Mowers USA Today Coaches Poll.

Oats has an overall record of 36-21 (.632) across his two years at the Capstone and a 23-12 (.657) mark against SEC competition.

On his Friday Zoom call, Oats said his focus was on Saturday’s game at Georgia (1 p.m. CT, CBS) rather than postseason awards.