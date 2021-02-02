Alabama's top recruiting class could get richer on Signing Day

Alabama football's 2021 recruiting class — and the No. 1 ranking it owns in the 247Sports Composite — was more or less locked up in December.

While many programs try to complete their recruiting classes in the February signing period that begins Wednesday, Alabama’s day should be an uneventful one given the 25 signees it secured in December, many of whom have already enrolled with intent of participating in spring practice. While UA’s Wednesday won’t be nearly as eventful as it will be around the conference — it is one of just two SEC schools with more than 22 signees — it won’t be a vacant one.

Roughly a week after the December signing period, the Crimson Tide secured a commitment from Camar Wheaton, a five-star running back out of Lakeview Centennial in Garland, Texas, the No. 2 running back in the nation and a top-40 prospect in the 2021 class.

Wheaton would add to UA’s riches at the position, having signed two of the top 10 running backs in the class of 2020 (Jase McClellen and Roydell Williams) and the top running back in 2019 (Trey Sanders).

