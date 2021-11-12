Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. has elite speed for a defender

Will Anderson Jr. always wanted to race the receivers and defensive backs.

He’s a defensive end/linebacker, but whenever the Dutchtown High School football team in Georgia ran sprints and gassers, Anderson wanted to compete with the skill guys.

Each sprint, he would call out a different receiver or defensive back to run against him. And these weren’t chumps either. One of those receivers was Nate McCollum, now playing for Georgia Tech.

“(Anderson) challenged those kids,” Dutchtown defensive coordinator Will Rogers said. “He came in first a lot.”

Not bad for an edge defender.

Anderson is not most edge defenders, though. The man who plays in the Jack position for Alabama football has athleticism that’s not comparable to most on the edge. There’s a reason he is second in the nation in sacks (10½) and tackles for loss (17).

Anderson has athleticism not just on par with the best at his position but the best in the game, which has made him arguably the best player on No. 2 Alabama's roster as a sophomore.

“I guess (Anderson) has another year,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said, “but he should go be the No. 1 pick in the draft.”